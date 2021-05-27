What You Should Look For When Buying Pistachios

Ah, the joys of a DIY lampshade. You get to control the colours of fabric used in your lampshade, which is just perfect if you love a bit of match-matchy in your home – and who doesn’t love this. We have some brilliant tutorials for aspiring lampshade makers right here on Gathered! Take a look at our How to make a lampshade article for a sew your own version, or check out our How to make a paper lampshade or our How to make an origami lampshade if paper shades are you thing. But using a lampshade kit is the easiest way to get your lampshade made and on display. Most lampshade kits will typically give you a choice of style and size, and the materials included in your lampshade kit will determine how your finished lampshade comes together. But what can you expect to find in a lampshade kit?