Why Believing in Yourself Matters

CPA Trendlines
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerception, even your own, is reality. “No man has the ability to step outside of the shadow of his own character.”. As far as our potential clients are concerned, how they perceive us is how we really are to them, regardless of the truth of the matter. What Partners Don’t...

cpatrendlines.com
DesignInVision Blog

Why the history of the gender binary matters to the future of design

Inside Design will commemorate the year’s cultural moments and holidays through the theme of ‘Looking Back for a More Inclusive Future.’ Each month, we will explore the intersection of design and history through commissioned illustrations and articles. In observance of Pride Month, Alex Chen discusses the political history of the gender binary and how understanding it unlocks our ability to innovate for a more inclusive future. Illustration by Carmela Caldart (IG: @carmelacaldart).
WashingtonExaminer

Why the culture war matters

The Left and some factions of the Right often eschew the culture war as irrelevant, unwinnable, unnecessary, even silly. A look back at the last few days alone proves it is far more imperative. Drag queen Nina West recently tweeted about her opportunity to perform on Nickelodeon, the channel for...
psychologytoday.com

Why You Don’t Believe in Happiness Anymore

Unforeseen hardships and sufferings cause people to lose hope and feel powerless. When hopelessness becomes your dominant state of life, the harder it is to believe that you'll ever be happy again. The five conditions that cause people to abandon happiness include heartbreak, social isolation, and surrendering to pessimism and...
Environmentinnovatorsmag.com

Why conservation matters

We must take strong conservation measures now to avert a biodiversity crisis that will be impossible for humanity to overcome. That is the very clear message from John Pickrell, my guest today on Inside Ideas. An award-winning journalist, John is the author of Flying Dinosaurs and Weird Dinosaurs, and the...
Technologydataversity.net

Webinar: Why Cloud-Native Kafka Matters – 4 Reasons to Stop Managing it Yourself

With your most talented teams bogged down managing a massive Kafka deployment, it can be challenging to move the dial on projects that drive real value for your business. For example, launching your next major feature, fueling more best-in-breed services like AI/ML on your cloud provider platform, or developing your first use cases for real-time data movement across clouds. By shifting to a fully managed, cloud-native service for Kafka you can unlock your teams to work on the projects that make the best use of your data in motion.
EconomyThrive Global

Why Dreaming a Big Dream Matters for Businesses

“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.” – John F. Kennedy.
HackerNoon

Reasons Why Data Privacy Matters

Data privacy has been all the talk in the tech sector as of late. With the emergence of smartphones over a decade ago, our entire lives have been put online. Our behaviors and thoughts have been monitored not just through Facebook status updates, but through applications and browser tracking page visits, link clicks, and google searches. Everything we do on our phones is recorded and collected as data used for a variety of purposes from personal safety to advertising. In recent months, data privacy, or rather a lack thereof, has come to the forefront of tech conversations. With Apple launching an increased effort to protect users’ privacy, the personal data world as we know is about to change.
Marketingpodium.com

What is a buyer persona template, and why does it matter?

One of the essential steps in developing a marketing strategy is to create a buyer persona. Doing so lets you better target your audience and appeal to them. With multiple buyer personas, you can use varying strategies depending on the customer you want to reach. To give you an idea...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Healthcare + Security: Why it needs to matter to everyone

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A laptop is stolen and the theft results in the owner’s personal data being accessed by a threat actor. All user’s private data, including financial records – among other data – are made publicly available since there was little more standing between the attacker and data protection, other than a weak, easy to bypass password.
Coinspeaker

Why does Phemex’s Learn and Earn Matters?

Phemex has recently unveiled Learn and Earn, which happens to be its latest educational program based on simplified concepts on cryptocurrency and blockchain. Things have definitely changed quite a lot from cowry shells to paper money, and so have the rules deciding what’s money. During the early days, Bitcoin and, by extension, the cryptocurrency industry was called the ‘wild wild west’ industry, thanks to its mysterious origin. Today, it dominates the financial news worldwide.
Societybabson.edu

Justice, Equality, and Why Storytelling Matters

Judithe Registre MSAEL’22 (center), a global advocate for a more equitable future for women, speaks at a panel discussion in New York City on economic progress and gender equality. The injustice wasn’t lost on Judithe Registre MSAEL’22. She may have been only 8 at the time, but when she was...
Relationship Advicepodium.com

What are text message templates and why do they matter?

As a business, you know that sending text messages is a crucial part of communicating with clients. After all, 60% of millennials say that they want the option to text businesses, and 77% of consumers feel positive about companies that use texting. Not only do customers want the option to text, but it is good for your business. Keep in mind that 98% of text messages get read, and sending a text increases the response rate by 209% compared to email, phone, or Facebook.
Marketsalpha-week.com

Why Company Culture Matters For Private Markets Investors

Partner content produced in association with Neudata. Company culture has often been seen as an intangible asset – or liability – but alternative data is enabling private markets investors to better measure this part of a company’s performance. AlphaWeek’s Greg Winterton spoke to Kate Skerrett, Head of Data Partnerships at Glassdoor, to learn more about this trend.
Cell Phonestimebusinessnews.com

The Importance of Business Cards: Why They Matter

In today’s business world, digital rules. Everyone is all about having the latest technology and digital marketing techniques. However, using an “only digital” approach to marketing can make your business feel cold and impersonal – not what you want to convey to potential customers. On average, 71% of consumers express frustration when they feel they are dealing with an impersonal business.
Marketsinpeaks.com

Data Intelligence: What It Is And Why It Matters

The growth of the economy and businesses churns massive volumes of data. To survive the cut-throat competition, many companies need to analyze large chunks of raw and unfiltered data sets to understand their growth and development scope. The analysis process leads to actionable insights that can help boost a variety...
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

Why Juneteenth matters everywhere in the world

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. 19 June commemorates the end of slavery in the US and is now a federal holiday. The day is an opportunity to reflect on ways to combat racism in every country.
Fab Giovanetti

What Are Workcations and Why Do They Matter?

As Summer is rolling, this year on LinkedIn we have seen the rising trend of 'Workcations'. The term stands for working remotely while on holiday and is becoming more popular as the workplace tries to catch up with the need for flexibility. 74% of remote workers said they’d consider it, per a Harris Poll. It's been shown to be linked to a boost of morale and performance, yet burnout is just around the corner.