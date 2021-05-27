Here's What Simone Biles Actually Eats In A Day While Training

There has been much debate in Japan over the looming question of the Olympics — whether or not they should proceed as scheduled in July, given Japan’s dire surge in coronavirus infections. The International Olympic Committee seems hell-bent on going ahead with the games, despite pleas from doctors and 60 to 70 percent of the general public to please cancel them, in deference to the national health emergency. These concerns feel very valid, and then, it seems to me that Simone Biles has already won the gymnastics portion of the event? At the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, she once again made history as the first-ever woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Please watch, please clap: