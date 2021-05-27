Here's What Simone Biles Actually Eats In A Day While Training
Simone Biles continues to make headlines as a decorated Olympic athlete. The gymnast recently became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, a very difficult maneuver that involves a roundoff, a back handspring, and finishing with a double backflip (via CNN). With her incredible athletic accomplishments, many have wondered what Biles eats during the day to keep her performance ready. The famous competitor is currently training for the 2021 Olympics with a daily workout and diet regime, with six to seven hours in the gym on practice days.www.mashed.com