Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's What Simone Biles Actually Eats In A Day While Training

By Olivia Bria
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simone Biles continues to make headlines as a decorated Olympic athlete. The gymnast recently became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, a very difficult maneuver that involves a roundoff, a back handspring, and finishing with a double backflip (via CNN). With her incredible athletic accomplishments, many have wondered what Biles eats during the day to keep her performance ready. The famous competitor is currently training for the 2021 Olympics with a daily workout and diet regime, with six to seven hours in the gym on practice days.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Fruit#Pizza Delivery#Workout#Healthy Food#Healthy Diet#Healthy Snacks#Yurchenko#Cnn#Women S Health#Olympian#Spoon University#Go To Breakfast#Love#Waffles#Lunch#Dinner#Sushi#Queer Eye#Practice Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Uber
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sportsfoxbangor.com

Simone Biles Lands Hardest Vault in Women’s Gymnastic History

Simon Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, but she may have just taken top spot with what is considered the hardest vault in women’s gymnastics … EVER. Simon was competing at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic when she attempted what’s called a Yurchenko double pike.
SportsWBUR

The Simone Biles Scoring Controversy At The U.S. Classic

Simone Biles was credited for being the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike. But the judges gave her a provisional score of 6.6, which is similar to Biles' scores for her other vaults. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with freelance journalist Dvora Meyers about the controversy surrounding...
SportsInternational Business Times

Simone Biles Could Make History On Saturday With This Move

American gymnast Simone Biles is gearing up for Saturday’s U.S. Classic competition and on Friday during practice, she nailed one of the hardest moves to do off of a vault, the Yurchenko double pike. This double pike adds a second flip to the usual one flip vault. When the video...
Pittsburgh, PAwesb.com

Simone Biles To Appear At Pittsburgh Gymnastics Event

Three months after she is expected to add to her record medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics, gymnastics phenomenon Simone Biles will visit PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Biles, who with 30 medals at the Olympics and World Championships is the most decorated American gymnast in history, will headline the Gold Over America Tour when it stops in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Simone Biles is coming to the Frank Erwin Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Mark your calendars, Simone Biles will be the headliner for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in Austin. According to Athleta, the tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular featuring several gymnasts performing segments from their most famous routines. “I love the sport of gymnastics and want...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Leotard Confirms She's the Greatest of All Time as She Nails Historic Vault

Simone Biles is proudly embracing her status as one of the greatest gymnasts the world has ever seen. During the 2021 GK US Classic on May 22, Biles made history as she nailed a Yurchenko double pike on vault — a skill no woman ever attempted in previous competitions. Such a historic event called for a memorable leotard to match, and Simone wore one with an appropriate "GOAT" message.
Sportsthecut.com

Simone Biles Made History Once Again

There has been much debate in Japan over the looming question of the Olympics — whether or not they should proceed as scheduled in July, given Japan’s dire surge in coronavirus infections. The International Olympic Committee seems hell-bent on going ahead with the games, despite pleas from doctors and 60 to 70 percent of the general public to please cancel them, in deference to the national health emergency. These concerns feel very valid, and then, it seems to me that Simone Biles has already won the gymnastics portion of the event? At the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, she once again made history as the first-ever woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Please watch, please clap:
Sportsfox26houston.com

Simone Biles talks extending her career past 2021 Olympics

Fox 26 Sports Director Mark Berman sits down with the most decorated gymnast of all time to talk about her skill set that continues to grow. Five time Olympic medalist Simone Biles says she's considering extending her career to compete in the French Olympics in 2024. Biles says it would mean a lot to her personally to compete in the home country of her French husband and wife coaching duo that she says is a huge part of her comeback.
SportsWashington Post

Yurchenko and beyond: The origins of Simone Biles’s revolutionary vault

Four decades ago, in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, a gymnastics coach envisioned a future that included more flips, more twists and more difficulty on every event. At his training facility, he and his fellow coaches would instruct beginners to jump from a balcony into a foam pit as a way to gauge their fearlessness.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Simone Biles shows her human side while proving again she’s the greatest

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The sequined outline of a goat, sketched on the right shoulder of Simone Biles’ leotard, sparkled under the lights at Dickies Arena as she waited to perform her floor exercise routine Friday night.Biles is acknowledged to be the goat of women’s gymnastics — Greatest of All Time — and she came to the U.S. championships this weekend all but a lock to win her seventh U.S. all-around title.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Simone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens?

SIMONE Biles is one of the most decorated female gymnasts in the sport. Throughout her career, Biles has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. During the summer of 2020, Biles began dating NFL quarterback Jonathan Owens. Owens, 25, is a quarterback for the Houston Texans. The...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Simone Biles Loves This Popular Skin Care Treatment To Relax & Unwind

After much anticipation, the XXXII Olympic Games are kicking off in Tokyo this summer, which, obviously means that the entire world will be watching as Simone Biles makes her triumphant return to the gymnastics floor — not to mention the beam, bars, and vault. Such pressure and scrutiny might faze your average 24-year-old, but then again, Biles has never been average. The multiple gold medalist is preparing like any other elite-level athlete, with early morning gym sessions, long hours practicing her complicated moves, and taking care of her body and mind. Lately, however, her skin care regimen has become a central grounding force in her daily routine (although the cameras broadcasting her image to millions of viewers worldwide still doesn’t give her a moment’s pause).
SportsRefinery29

Simone Biles Can, So She Did

It was the final night of the 2021 U.S. Classic on Saturday when Simone Biles attempted a move considered so dangerous in the gymnastics world that no other woman in the sport — not even the woman it's named after — has tried it in a competition. Being the record-breaking athlete that she is, however, Biles changed that: She is now the first woman in history to execute the Yurchenko double pike.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Simone Biles Training For Olympics Is Going Viral

After capturing four gold medals and a bronze for the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Simone Biles is ready to bring home more gold in Tokyo this summer. And judging by her training alone, she’s gonna be the favorite in almost everything. On Friday, the NBC Olympics...
Beauty & FashionEssence

Simone Biles And John Legend On Making Magic With Beauty Brand SK-II

The award-winning gymnast and musician are encouraging women of all ages to reject the trolls of the world. It’s not everyday that a beauty brand can proudly affirm that they also have a global film studio division under their belt. SK-II, however, isn’t your average beauty brand. Since its inception in 2014, the brand’s content hub has been “dedicated to tackling social pressures impacting women today,” and its Change Destiny campaign is driving that mission forward in unimaginable ways.