Pony Express :: Queens of Beruit

Angela Lambru is an actor, dancer, writer, director, and producer who has appeared on the stage, television, radio and film. She has done theater in English and Spanish including The Vampires, Macbeth, Isabella – Three Ships and a Con Man, and has appeared in the films, Neighbors and Tio. Most recently Angela had the opportunity to direct Decarado, a music video, and Broken Birds, a short film, both filmed on location in Astoria, her neighborhood. She has also traveled extensively as a dancer and is currently a part of the Queensboro Dance Festival and performs all over Queens. Her latest work is The Kit Bull Story podcast based on a short story she wrote and is a project close to her heart because it encompasses three of her loves: voice-overs, writing and animals. Angela is joined in the production with a wonderful cast of 10 voice actors from other states, but does her own recordings from her home studio in Astoria.