Dapper Labs backs art hardware startup Infinite Objects in $6 million seed raise

The pandemic led to renewed interest in many childhood collectibles like baseball cards as we had more time to spend at home to sort through old boxes. At the same time, there was a meteoric rise of blockchain-based technologies using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a new class of digital assets. Infinite Objects takes moving images or videos and offers a unique way to display these creations, whether for an NFT, personal library, or licensing deal. Physically, the company offers one physical display that is always tied to a single video. Behind the scenes, this display comes with complete provenance and authenticity, making it unique. Custom video prints start at $79 and come in either 5” or 7” displays that play videos up to 24-hours in length. Infinite Objects’ marketplace also features several video prints in limited runs from emerging artists. As the popularity of NFTs continues, we expect that Infinite Objects will be well-positioned to serve this market as an infrastructure play.