Dapper Labs backs art hardware startup Infinite Objects in $6 million seed raise
The startup makes screens that show a single video from a single artist and don't do anything else. You can't download apps to the screens or upload your own photos to them or check the time or weather. If you even want another piece of art from Infinite Objects, you can't just download it, you have to actually go to their site and buy another display with that artwork on it. Each screen boasts information about the work, edition numbers and serial numbers etched on the back of it, inextricably tying the physical display to the work that it displays.