Between a rock and a farm raise

Sprout City Farms, a farming nonprofit, is breaking ground on their fourth farm in Longmont, Colorado in partnership with Jack’s Solar Garden, a locally-owned social enterprise and solar farm. The organization plans to cultivate the five acres of land underneath the solar panels at Jack’s Solar Garden in a new agricultural practice called agrivoltaics — where food is grown underneath solar panels raised six to eight feet off the ground. This will be the largest agrivoltaics site in the country for crop production, joining together research partners like Colorado State University, University of Arizona, Colorado Agrivoltaics Learning Center, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Sprout City Farms is working to raise $15,000 to help build the infrastructure for Jack’s Solar Garden that will support the farm for years to come.