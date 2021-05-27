Cancel
Agriculture

Between a rock and a farm raise

By Brian Heater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are all of the usual automated tasks you’d expect: produce picking, payload carting, weed pulling. All necessary farming tasks that seem to be well served by the industry. But what of rocks? Honestly, it’s something that hadn’t really occurred to me, having not spent any time on farms, aside from the occasional elementary school field trip.

AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Run raises funds for Food and Farm Support Fund

As a finale to May Beef Month celebrations, 185 individuals across the state laced up for the first virtual Burgers & Buns Fun Run to donate $4,000 to the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund. The Wisconsin Beef Council partnered with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for the event to salute...
Agriculturethephoblographer.com

Tom Hegen Documents the Polarizing World of Oyster Farming

“I don’t judge the places I photograph,” says aerial photographer, Tom Hegen. He adds, “I see myself more as an observer, documenting those places, providing an overview and insights on our relationship with nature.” His work focuses on the connections between people and nature, especially the impact on landscapes caused by human intervention. In his Oyster Farm series, Tom takes a look at how humans farm food even in some of the most improbable places one can imagine.
Cabot, VTCaledonian Record-News

Cabot Introduces New Farm Trail

CABOT — Cabot has launched the Cabot Farm Trail, a unique way for people to visit and meet some of the co-operative’s farm families across New England and upstate New York. People can use the newly-launched web page to find farms with creemee shops, farm stands, corn mazes and other businesses that welcome visitors. The website can be filtered by geography, season, interest, and activity.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Farm Culture

Once home to 15,000 sheep, Martha’s Vineyard is two centuries past its peak as an agricultural hub, but happily farm culture on the Island is having a modest renaissance. From Slip Away Farm on Chappaquiddick to Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark, the Island is dotted with small-scale farming operations offering fresh produce, eggs, cheese and meat and employing a cadre of eager young men and women.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Leaning into Farming

It’s about an hour before sunset. A truckload of deep brown compost has just arrived at Leaning Birch Farm. It sits in a heap near the garden beds and high tunnels that Dan and Rose Fera began putting in their backyard five years ago. Nic, their son, greets me as...
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Aiming for dairy farm energy efficiency

It’s no secret that dairy farms use a lot of energy. Luckily, as technology advances, so do the opportunities for energy efficiency. A group of experts discussed the topic during a Farm Energy Day virtual presentation from Penn State Extension. Dan Ciolkosz of the Penn State Extension Department of Ag...
Agriculturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Farming in the future

Those with an abiding passion for farming are in a minority, but we may be nearing the time when that could change dramatically. By 2050, estimates are that the world’s population will be 9.7 billion. That brings about this lamentable question: Can we feed the world’s population? There are countless...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Flagstone Foods To Source 100% Of Its Almonds From Bee-Friendly Farms By 2025

As a part of its landmark Healthy Bees, Happy Snackers initiative, Flagstone Foods, a premier private label manufacturer of snack nuts, trail mixes, and other nut-based snacks, announced today its commitment to promoting a more sustainable almond industry by sourcing 100 percent of its almonds from bee-friendly farms by 2025, the first such manufacturer commitment from the private label nut industry. This pledge furthers the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing practices that protect the environment and lift up farmers and farming communities around the world.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Farm-to-Table beef big part of young farmers’ operation

A farm-to-table component has become an integral part of young Columbus-area farmer Bryan Guenther’s operation. At the Countyline Cattle operation he operates with his wife Sheri, he raises around 50 head of steers. She is in charge of running the website and social media sites (a job he gladly handed over to her) that help make this part of their farming operation a success.
Longmont, COmyprimetimenews.com

Crowdfunder Will Raise Funds to Build New Community Farm in Longmont

Sprout City Farms, a farming nonprofit, is breaking ground on their fourth farm in Longmont, Colorado in partnership with Jack’s Solar Garden, a locally-owned social enterprise and solar farm. The organization plans to cultivate the five acres of land underneath the solar panels at Jack’s Solar Garden in a new agricultural practice called agrivoltaics — where food is grown underneath solar panels raised six to eight feet off the ground. This will be the largest agrivoltaics site in the country for crop production, joining together research partners like Colorado State University, University of Arizona, Colorado Agrivoltaics Learning Center, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Sprout City Farms is working to raise $15,000 to help build the infrastructure for Jack’s Solar Garden that will support the farm for years to come.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Busch puts advertising dollars to work on barns across the country; Portion of special edition can sales to benefit Farm Rescue

A beer company is bringing back its advertising campaign showing support for American farmers and ranchers. In May 2020, the brand launched Busch Light Corn Cans with a portion of all sales being donated to Farm Rescue—a non-profit organization based in North Dakota that provides critical material aid to family farms– and the company is doing it again this year.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

As indoor farming sees profits jump, $300 million raised for Bowery

Indoor vertical farming startup Bowery Farming said it raised $300 million in its latest round of funding, the largest capital infusion on record for the industry. Bowery's CEO and founder Irving Fain said the new funds will be used to build additional farms across the United States and explore global expansion opportunities.
AgricultureCuster County Chief

Managing conflict on the farm and ranch

Conflict and tension often arise in family farms and ranches. A new course, Dealing with Conflict Dynamics for Farm and Ranch Families, strives to provide Nebraskans with tools to build a better culture. Participants will gain the skills and resources necessary to overcome the conflict that may be hampering their family and business relationships. The course will be taught by renowned farm family coach Elaine Froese and hosted by Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture Program.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Saving the Family Farm by Congressman Sam Graves

Farming is a family business. It always has been. Most farmers have been working cattle, working the land, and feeding the world from the time they could walk. They’ve lived their entire lives working endless hours to live their dream, carry on the family farm, and hopefully pass it along to their children in better shape than when they inherited it. The President’s death tax proposal threatens to upend all of that.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Farms Become ‘Harvest Hosts’

What do 1,885-plus locations in the United States, Canada, Alaska and Baja California have in common?. They now belong to a network of wineries, breweries, distilleries and farms that invite recreational vehicle users, or RV’ers, to stay in their on-farm camping sites. Called Harvest Hosts, the mission of the web-based company and its host members is to “change the way RV’ers adventure.”
Agricultureagupdate.com

Feeding the world one farm at a time

Between 1900-1918, high prices and demand for food to feed Europeans recovering from WWI made for prosperous years for American farmers. This Dell Rapids farm, around 1918 had five barns, a large house, and a windmill. The field has been cut and shocked. If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

French farm machine firms to raise prices in supply squeeze

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Farm machinery makers in France, the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer, plan to raise their prices this year to cope with surging raw material costs and scarce components during a boom in demand, an industry group said on Thursday. An upturn in orders from farmers,...
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Farm shares available from Bayside Park Farm

Weekly pickups for Bayside Park Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture program will begin on Wednesday, June 2, and a limited number of farm shares are still available. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the city of Arcata’s Bayside Park, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between the community and sustainable agriculture. The Bayside Park Farm share program was the first CSA program in Arcata and has provided the community with local organic produce for 28 years.