People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S. (Photo : REUTERS/Amira Karaoud) U.S. employers increased hiring in May and raised wages as they competed for workers, with millions of unemployed Americans still at home because of childcare issues, generous unemployment checks and lingering fears over COVID-19. Though the pickup in job growth shown in the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday missed economists' forecasts, it gave assurance that the recovery from the pandemic recession remained on track.