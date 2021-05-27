Vegas oddsmakers release win total over/under for Ole Miss
The energy and excitement surrounding the Ole Miss football program is palpable, as the 2021 season approaches. The rebels, coming off a season in which they won four SEC games and defeated Indiana in the Outback Bowl, are ranked in most of the "way-too-early" preseason Top 25 polls. There is also a potential Heisman Trophy candidate on the roster in junior quarterback Matt Corral. There is sound reason for Rebel nation to be excited.247sports.com