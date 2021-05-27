Cancel
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton To Succeed Rush Limbaugh In Noon-3 pm Slot on WCBC

WCBC Radio
 14 days ago

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over the noon-3pm slot previously occupied on WCBC Radio by Rush Limbaugh. The show is expected to begin June 21, branded as “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”. In choosing Travis, 42, and Sexton, 39, to succeed the talk radio trailblazer, the...

www.wcbcradio.com
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis Takes a Look Back at His Best FSR Moments, Then Signs Off

Today is a bittersweet day, as Clay Travis is signing off of FOX Sports Radio. Clay's next journey will be the amazing opportunity of taking over for the legend, Rush Limbaugh. To celebrate their fearless leader's last day, Danny G. was able to dig in the crates and find some of the greatest moments during Clay's time with FSR. There were some memorable moments to say the least!
NFLthefocus.news

Meet Clay Travis’s wife Lara, and their three kids and two cats

Along with Buck Sexton, Clay Travis is due to take over the late Rush Limbaugh’s midday (ET) radio slot. Who is Rush Limbaugh’s replacement, Clay Travis, and who is his wife Lara Travis?. Meet Rush Limbaugh’s replacements, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. American conservative political commentator, journalist and media personality...
EntertainmentPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Rush Limbaugh’s Replacement Has Been Announced

When the iconic radio talk host Rush Limbaugh passed away the big question was, who is going to replace him? Many names were kicked around. Up until now, the Rush Limbaugh Show has been a host bringing up current issues then replaying what Rush has said about these issues in the past. This left people wondering what was going to happen to the time slot.
EntertainmentThe Sun US

Who is Clay Travis?

CONSERVATIVE late radio host Rush Limbaugh will have his slot taken over by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. The duo will begin their show on June 21, airing from 12pm to 3pm daily. Who is Clay Travis?. Clay Travis, 42, is an American sports journalist and founder of OutKick media.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis Exits Fox Sports Radio to Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Show

Airing in the timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades, Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics, and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis– an entrepreneur, host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with ClayTravis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture, and politics based media company Outkick; and Sexton - host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, and will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Premiere Takes Two-Person Approach To Fill Rush Limbaugh Void.

The guessing game of who will succeed Rush Limbaugh in Premiere Networks’ coveted noon-3pm schedule is over. The network made the official announcement at 3pm Thursday that it has selected Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to take over the slot held by Limbaugh for three decades. Branded as “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” the new offering launches Monday, June 21.
Entertainmentcrossroadstoday.com

2 conservative pundits to fill Rush Limbaugh’s radio time slot

The company that syndicated Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, Premiere Networks, announced Thursday that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will launch a new three-hour show in his old time slot. The program, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” will begin airing June 21 from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Premiere...
Entertainmentthunderboltradio.com

Premiere names Rush Limbaugh replacements

Two new voices are coming to WCMT in June. Premiere Networks has named Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to take over the 11am-2pm slot previously occupied by Rush Limbaugh. An announcement Thursday says the show is expected to launch June 21, branded as “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Who’s Succeeding Rush? Premiere Has Its Decision

It was offered as an exclusive to The Wall Street Journal early Thursday (5/27). And, iHeartMedia-owned Premiere Networks confirmed all of the information in the story as true — ahead of an official announcement scheduled for release at 3pm Eastern. That’s now happened, allowing all who cover the media industry...
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh’s old home

The late Rush Limbaugh's radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh's old time slot. Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting on June 21. Travis, founder of the Outkick media...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Rush Limbaugh

Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Tapped as Rush Limbaugh Replacements. Premiere Radio Networks has found its replacement for The Rush Limbaugh Show. The iHeartMedia-owned radio giant says that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will host the daily program from 12-3 p.m…. Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James for...
Celebritiesalaturkanews.com

Tucker makes big announcement about Rush Limbaugh’s successors

Radio host Clay Travis reacts to the announcement and discusses how masks have become a 'security blanket' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Clay Travis News

Following the death of Rush Limbaugh earlier this year, his showrunners have been looking for a permanent replacement. Today it was revealed that Clay Travis will be one of those replacements. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Travis and conservative radio host Buck Sexton will be taking over...