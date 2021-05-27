Eli Morgan to start Friday vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays will battle in Game 4 of a four-game series at TD Ballpark Stadium in Dunedin on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:07 PM ET. Tampa Bay enjoyed a ten-game winning streak record including the first three installments of a series versus the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays will try to extend their winning streak to 11 when facing the Blue Jays in the finale on Monday. Tampa captured a two-run victory at 9-7 in the opener on Friday, then cruised to a 3-1 triumph on Saturday. The Rays started scoring just two runs in the first 5 frames but rallied to a four-run score in the 9th inning for a 6-4 victory, Sunday. Starter Michael Wacha controlled the offense of Toronto with only 1 hit, zero earned runs, and no walk allowed while striking out one batter in the win. Catcher Francisco Mejia led Tampa with one run on two hits and one RBI while CF Brett Phillips had a one-run score on one hit with an RBI.