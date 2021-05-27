Portage sheriff's weekly Thankful Thursday includes food today for military personnel, veterans

The parties listed below whose last known address is listed below, the place of residence of each being unknown, will take notice that on the date of filing listed below, the undersigned Plaintiff filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, of Portage County, Ohio, alleging that Plaintiff is the holder of certain tax certificates (listed below), purchased from the Portage County Treasurer in conformity with statutory authority, and is vested with the first lien previously held by the State of Ohio and its taxing districts for the amount of taxes, assessments, penalties, charges and interest charged against the subject parcel. Plaintiff further alleges that the certificate redemption price of each certificate is due and unpaid, and that it has filed a Notice of Intent to Foreclose with the Portage County Treasurer, which the Treasurer has certified indicating the certificate has not been redeemed. Plaintiff further alleges that there are also due and payable taxes, assessments, penalties and charges on the subject parcel that are not covered by the certificate, including all costs related directly or indirectly to the tax certificate (including attorneys fees of the holders’ attorney and fees and costs of the proceedings). Plaintiff further alleges that it is owed the sums shown below on each tax certificate, plus interest at a rate of 18% per annum on the first tax certificate, from the certificate’s purchase date to the date a notice of intent was filed, and 18% thereafter and on any other subsequently purchased tax certificate which are a first and prior lien against the real estate described below, superior to all other liens and encumbrances upon the subject parcel shown below.