Portage County, OH

Portage sheriff's weekly Thankful Thursday includes food today for military personnel, veterans

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of its weekly Thankful Thursday this week, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office is serving food to active duty military personnel, reservists and veterans at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, 8240 Infirmary Road in Ravenna, until 6 p.m. today. Hot dogs and snacks are available in the afternoon.

Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

NAACP to honor Portage scholars at ceremony in Ravenna

The Portage County branch of the NAACP will hold its 2021 scholarship celebration from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Ravenna High School, 6589 Chestnut St., Ravenna. Brianna Boykin will be the keynote speaker. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place in the school auditorium. Scholarship...
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County crime reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • An Akron man, 42, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence after he allegedly sent photos of a recently purchased handgun with a threatening message to an Aurora woman on May 4. A warrant was issued for the man's arrest.
Portage County, OHweeklyvillager.com

Streetsboro

I will be the first to tell you I am not a morning person. But I do like new experiences and learning new things. When the Portage Park District hosted a bird watching event at the new Trail Lake Park I signed up. The best time to go birding is early in the morning so I made sure to have a lot of coffee.
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Kent officials oppose state plan that could close smaller health departments

Kent's administration has made it clear that it is firmly against potential consolidation with Portage County's health department. Language in Ohio's two-year budget would require cities with fewer than 50,000 residents to study whether their health department should merge with the county health department. The change could consolidate as many as 18 of the state's 113 health departments, Kent included.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 35% of people fully vaccinated

Some 35% of people living in Portage County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
cleveland19.com

Portage County deputy shoots man who allegedly lunged at them with a knife

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna Township resident was shot by a Portage County deputy after he allegedly tried to attack several deputies with a knife. According to Portage County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri, four deputies went to Cody Osco’s home in the 5300 block of State Highway 14 early Wednesday morning.
Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

Ravenna honors Gene Mills, who died in December, with Honorary Way recognition

Gene Mills, whose gift of dictionaries to Portage County children made him well known in the community, became the latest person recognized through Honorary Way in Ravenna. Mills, who died in December, was recognized in an outdoor ceremony at the downtown landmark on the Ravenna courthouse lawn on Thursday. Three generations of his family were on hand to unveil the sign bearing his name.
cleveland19.com

Portage County juvenile detention center brawl

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s dispatch received a call on May 7 from the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center reporting a fight that broke out. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a total of seven juveniles were involved. After commands from correction staff, three of the detainees returned to their housing...
Ohio Statepclnews.com

COMMON PLEAS COURTof PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

The parties listed below whose last known address is listed below, the place of residence of each being unknown, will take notice that on the date of filing listed below, the undersigned Plaintiff filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, of Portage County, Ohio, alleging that Plaintiff is the holder of certain tax certificates (listed below), purchased from the Portage County Treasurer in conformity with statutory authority, and is vested with the first lien previously held by the State of Ohio and its taxing districts for the amount of taxes, assessments, penalties, charges and interest charged against the subject parcel. Plaintiff further alleges that the certificate redemption price of each certificate is due and unpaid, and that it has filed a Notice of Intent to Foreclose with the Portage County Treasurer, which the Treasurer has certified indicating the certificate has not been redeemed. Plaintiff further alleges that there are also due and payable taxes, assessments, penalties and charges on the subject parcel that are not covered by the certificate, including all costs related directly or indirectly to the tax certificate (including attorneys fees of the holders’ attorney and fees and costs of the proceedings). Plaintiff further alleges that it is owed the sums shown below on each tax certificate, plus interest at a rate of 18% per annum on the first tax certificate, from the certificate’s purchase date to the date a notice of intent was filed, and 18% thereafter and on any other subsequently purchased tax certificate which are a first and prior lien against the real estate described below, superior to all other liens and encumbrances upon the subject parcel shown below.
Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

Buckeye Angler | New website coming soon

If there is one overwhelming and consistent concern I hear of among Ohio anglers, it concerns the disappearance of so many of the old-fashioned bait and tackle shops. Sure, there are still some outstanding ones, like Mogadore Bait & Tackle and Mark's northeast of Ravenna on Ohio route 14, but the general trend is undeniable.