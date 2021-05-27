Cancel
Welcome home rally set for National Champs today at University/Oxford Airport

By David Johnson
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe triumphant Ole Miss Rebel women's golf team will be welcomed home to Oxford today in a rally set to be held at the Oxford/University Airport. The Rebels' flight is expected to land at approximately 1:45 p.m. Ole Miss won a National Championship on Wednesday, defeating Oklahoma State 4-1 at...

