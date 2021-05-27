Whitmer tours construction site at I-75 and M-46 near Saginaw
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the massive road construction project at the I-75 and M-46 interchange near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Michigan Department of Transportation is in the second year of completing the $61 million project to rebuild the interchange ramps, rebuild M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive entrance to Outer Drive and widen 2.4 miles of I-75 to four lanes in each direction from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675.www.abc12.com