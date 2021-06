"Both dogs were terrified when they arrived here," Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, says. "It's taken our kennel team a long time to gain their trust but they're still a long way from being ready for rehoming. Now, when Lucy [the rescuer] goes into the kennel this sweetheart rushes forward and puts her paws onto her shoulders; the first time it happened it moved us all to tears. It's as if she wants to be really close to Lucy and shown love, probably for the first time in her life."