BOWIE, Md. - The Reading Fightin Phils were looking to bounce back in game two against Bowie, but the host Baysox had different ideas. The Fightins fall in game two, 9-0. The Baysox would put four runs on the board in the fourth inning, both teams held scoreless through the first three innings. Next inning, the Baysox Adley Rutschman, one of baseballs top prospects, hits a solo shot to make it 5-0 in the bottom half of the fifth.