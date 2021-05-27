Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

WXYZ to launch 'Positively Detroit' streaming show on June 2

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mh5vI_0aDVY00200

Need a break from news coverage that brings you down? We have you covered with Positively Detroit.

We’ll bring you the stories that inspire, make you smile, highlight people doing good in the community and provide hope.

We’ve heard from you loud and clear that a ‘pick-me-up’ is needed for all of us during what has been a heavy news cycle for more than a year.

Starting Wednesday, June 2 - WXYZ will launch Positively Detroit, a half-hour show that will air daily on Roku and all of your favorite streaming devices. If you don’t have our channel be sure to search for WXYZ to install.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL OF OUR POSITIVELY DETROIT STORIES

Here are the times when you can watch Positively Detroit:

Monday through Friday:

10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays:

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sundays:

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can also find all of our Positively Detroit stories on WXYZ.com. We hope you enjoy the good news!

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Devices#Detroit News#Daily News#Positively Detroit#Positively Detroit#News Coverage#Wxyz Com#Highlight People#Community#The Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
ROKU
Related
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Watch the new trailer for ‘Crow’

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions jacket Tom Hardy wears in the new trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t the only connection the city has to movies adapted from comics this past week. The trailer for “Crow” -- the most recent interpretation of Detroit-native James O’Barr’s graphic novel --...
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

There will be blood, folks. Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone. The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will bring 'Hella Mega Tour' to Detroit after all

This past year felt a bit like walking barefoot down a neverending. boulevard of broken dreams. Needless to say, we, uh, may have come undone. But now the time has come to dance (dance) our pop-punk and rock-loving asses to the brink of exhaustion thanks to a triple-headlining tour nobody asked for but will no doubt attract millennials who will shell out their precious millennial dollars to attend. In other words, take our money, dammit!
Detroit, MIPosted by
WBCT B-93

Detroit Rapper Kash Doll Robbed Of $500,000 By Car Thieves

Detroit rapper Kash Doll was robbed over the weekend. The burglary happened in the San Fernando Valley between 11 pm and 5 am while she was shooting a music video. According to reports, none of the windows of her luxury car were broken, suggesting that the thieves were able to retrieve the stolen items through unlocked doors.