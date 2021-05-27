Cancel
Pinal County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THROUGH FRIDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence through Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf.

alerts.weather.gov
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.