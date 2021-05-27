Rumor Control: Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Being Revealed Before E3
A new report from Bloomberg states that Nintendo’s long-awaited, highly publicized Switch upgrade will be unveiled prior to E3 2021. E3 2021 begins on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with loads of developers and publishers hosting conferences to show off projects they’ve been working on. One of the headliners of the event, Nintendo is planning on holding a Nintendo Direct for the event to reveal their upcoming lineup of games.www.cinelinx.com