Grays Harbor County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM PDT this evening. * TIMING...Winds will rise this afternoon then ease through the evening. * WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

