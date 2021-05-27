Cancel
Island County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM PDT this evening. * TIMING...Winds will rise this afternoon then ease through the evening. * WINDS...Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

