I know this great place to eat in Mykonos. It sits in a remote spot on the “wrong” side of the island. You drive for about 20 minutes down a rocky track and arrive at a modest beach, which is sandy in parts but has pebbles that stab at your toes in the water. Anyone with visions of emerging from the waves with swagger like Halle Berry or Daniel Craig in a Bond film can forget it. Another thing: on days when there’s a strong north wind, you’re liable to come under attack on your swim from vast drifts of incoming detritus. All of which is to say, people don’t come for the beach. They come for the food.