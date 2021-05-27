Cancel
Pondering false advertising out on the lake

observerxtra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday after dinner, I decided to do something outdoorsy, so I drove to a local lake and decided to use my fly rod to catch some crappie. Targeting a specific species is funny business for me because it generally means that I will encounter other species I had no intention of messing with.

observerxtra.com
High waves wash out Chicago beaches as Lake Michigan reopens

CHICAGO (AP) — Beaches in Chicago were washed out by high waves Friday on the first day the city was to reopen Lake Michigan to swimming since summer 2019. Waves reached up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) high, closing many of the beaches that had been set to open for the first time since Sept. 2, 2019. A “beach hazards” alert from the National Weather Service forecast “life-threatening” swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8 feet (2.44 meters).
