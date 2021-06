The higher the population, the higher is the consumption. Renewable energy resources are natural resources that can restore to replace the depleted portion on its own. This energy is known as Green energy as it doesn’t produce any harmful effects which increase the temperature. Solar energy will not result in pollution or the melting of ice caps. Energy and electricity production cost much. But when installing a solar panel, once will give produce electricity free of charge. There is N number of benefits to solar energy. Data say that the world’s oil resources may last for 30-40 years, but solar energy will last forever.