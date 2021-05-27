Cancel
Black Pumas Touch the Sky Live

By Carys Anderson
Austin Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Burton’s not afraid of the coronavirus. At least not last night, as he lunged into the adoring, largely unmasked crowd at the Red River venue for selfies and group singalongs. His band, hometown heroes Black Pumas, kicked off a historic five-night run at the club Wednesday, a live stand originally scheduled for this month last year.

Tracy Chapman
