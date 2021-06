The Personal Injury Experts Weigh In. There can be a lot of misconceptions about how personal injury cases are actually resolved. “We pride ourselves on always being trial-ready, but this doesn’t mean we take every case to trial.”, says Adam Zayed, founder, and managing partner of Zayed Law Offices. To that end, it’s important to explore some common areas of confusion about taking a personal injury case in Chicago to trial, along with how the possibility of going to trial can affect your case.