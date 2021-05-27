Get Adventurous in New Jungle Cruise Trailer

"We're still in Africa, right?" Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for a film from Congo titled The Mercy of the Jungle, from Rwandan filmmaker Joël Karekezi. This initially premiered back in 2018 at the Toronto FIlm Festival, and is finally getting a US release this year. It also played at the 2019 Seattle Film Festival. The Mercy of the Jungle is a road movie that deals with wars in Congo through the eyes of two lost soldiers in the jungle by showcasing their struggle, weakness and hope. It tells the story of two Rwandan soldiers separated from their military unit at the beginning of the Second Congo War and their struggle to survive in a hostile jungle environment amidst intense armed conflict. Starring Marc Zinga and Stéphane Bak, with Ibrahim Ahmed "Pino", Nirere Shanel, Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, and Michael Wawuyo. This looks like an impressively immersive film about the harrowing experiences of soldiers trying to survive.