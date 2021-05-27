Cancel
Energy Industry

Hanover council briefs

By Keith Dempsey
thepost.on.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a delegation at the May 17 Hanover council meeting, Michelle Stein, president of Protect Our Waterways – No Nuclear Waste, asked council for their support in asking the South Bruce council to commit to a binding referendum conducted by a third party independent authority. This comes as concerns mount...

www.thepost.on.ca
#Nuclear Energy#Surface Water#Radioactive Waste#Water Contamination#Road Construction#The South Bruce Council#Hanover Council#Clc#Health Canada#Nwmo#Dgr#Cbc#Formosa#Lake Huron#Coun#South Bruce Citizens#Article Content Stein#14th Avenue#Road Reconstruction#Natural Uranium Deposits
