Win a Trip for Two to Shania Twain: Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency

Have you ever watched a Disney movie and wished you could look like one of the characters? Well, now you can through a fun app that is totally FREE to download. Every little girl once in her lifetime has played dress-up as one of the beautiful Disney princesses. Charlotte has every princess dress you can imagine and she always says "Mommy I want to look like Elsa or Belle" I always tell her she is beautiful just the way she is but now she can get her wish through Viola App. I'm not one to follow the crowd but I tried it on our family and it was super fun to see the results.