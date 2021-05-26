Win a Trip for Two to Shania Twain: Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency

The show must go on. If you're in show business, you are very familiar with that saying. Quite frankly, it's more than a saying. It's a motto, a way of life. And, despite being shut down for months and months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the motto at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville was just that. Though the thousands of country music fans, who flock to the Opry on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights, weren't there in person, they were there in spirit. So, handfuls of country music stars and legends walked onto the Opry stage in into the famed Opry circle and performed for a completely empty room. Some of those performances are now the stuff that Opry legends are made of. And they've been captured on a brand new limited edition, commemorative vinyl album called Unbroken: Empty Room, Full Circle.