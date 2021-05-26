Cancel
Win a Trip for Two to Shania Twain: Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency

Cover picture for the article

Shania Twain's Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this fall, and you could be there. Enter to win a pair of tickets, plus accommodations and airfare for two. The just-announced residency dates include six shows in December (Dec. 2, 4,...

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

