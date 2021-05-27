Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Death's Head: From "throwaway" Transformers character to Marvel cult hero

By Chris Arrant
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Death's Head may not look like your typical Marvel hero, but if you‘re a fan, that's part of his charm. This cult-favorite hero from the Marvel UK line is a rutty robotic bounty hunter that is one-part 2000AD, one-part Transformers, and one-part traditional Marvel hero. He's a junkyard Voltron and that's what makes him special. Not bad for what was originally a "throwaway character" as described by his own co-creator.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Abnett
Person
Kieron Gillen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Avengers#Terminator#Westerns#Death S Head#Marvel Uk#Justice League#British#Marvel Entertainment#The Authority#Adhouse Books#Cbr#Usa Today#Marvel Com#Swiss Army#Tokyopop#Marvel Heroes#Marvel Policy#Transformers Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesCollider

Why 'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' Is The Ultimate Marvel Cartoon

Spider-Man and Wolverine meet for the first time in a second-season episode of The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Scratch that, they don’t just meet; they meet while fighting off a horde of velociraptors. Just as the wall-crawler is getting overwhelmed by prehistoric foes, Wolverine shows up to lend a hand in the only way he knows how. In the aftermath, Spider-Man walks up to Wolverine, who asks what’s been going on around New York City as he’s shaking off raptor carcasses.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Eternals' First Trailer: Marvel's New Cosmic Heroes Come Out of Hiding

Three weeks after giving fans a look forward to all the exciting titles coming up in Phase Four, Marvel released an official trailer for the highly-anticipated cosmic epic, Eternals. The upcoming film, directed by newly-minted Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, centers on a new group of Marvel heroes -- an immortal...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Eternals’ Teaser: Meet Marvel’s Newest Heroes

On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Oswalt, Blum Discuss Bringing Character to Screen

Disney+ has become the perfect platform for bringing a variety of characters from the Marvel universe to the small screen where they might otherwise not fit for a theatrical release. Among them is MODOK with series creators Jordan Blum star Patton Oswalt talking to Variety about the D-list supervillain's upcoming TV series. "I have loved the character since I first saw him. It's that Jack Kirby design, where he's this big, floating head monster, and yet he's also incredibly human in the way that Stan Lee wrote him," Blum said. "He is this guy who sees himself as this Dr. Doom elitist villain, but deep down, he knows he's not, and it drives him crazy. His ego always gets in the way of his plans to conquer the world, and I think that's very relatable. But, besides the visuals, we haven't seen a world of villains explored and that led us to ask questions like, "Where does this guy go after he finishes fighting Captain America?" I've always been fascinated by the oddballs of the Marvel universe who don't quite fit in, and I think MODOK is the ultimate supervillain underdog.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Announces New Venom Series

Marvel is launching a new Venom series this fall. Following teases last week, Marvel Comics announced today that Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch would succeed Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman as stewards of the symbiote antihero. The new Venom comic book launches in November. Marvel's announcement promises that Ewing will bring the same game-changing style that's made Immortal Hulk a critical and commercial success to this run on Venom alongside his collaborators. Ram V is known for his work on These Savage Shores, Justice League Dark, Catwoman, and Blue in Green. Hitch is the iconic artist who helped define the look of superhero comics in the 21st century through his work on The Authority and The Ultimates.
ComicsIGN

Marvel Comics Reveals New Venom Series With Incredible Creative Team

With writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman bidding farewell to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom #200, you might be wondering what's next for Marvel's Lethal Protector. Now Marvel Comics has revealed the next chapter in Venom's ongoing story, with a brand new monthly Venom series to debut in November 2021.
EntertainmentIGN

These Marvel VS Figurines Bring Epic Superhero Battles to Life

Hero Collector is gearing up for a new line of collectible figurines called Marvel VS. As the name suggests, this series immortalizes some of the greatest rivalries in the Marvel Universe, from Spider-Man's eternal feud with Green Goblin to Captain America's dysfunctional relationship with Iron Man. IGN can exclusively debut...