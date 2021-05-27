Cancel
Fontana, CA

City Administrative Offices Close for Memorial Day

Fontana, California
Fontana, California
 14 days ago
In observance of Memorial Day, City Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

The City of Fontana wishes you and your family a safe and happy holiday.

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

