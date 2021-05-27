Bruins Notebook: B's will face Islanders in second round

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.