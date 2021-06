For international pharmaceutical companies, Lebanon has long been a small but important export market. Until recently, at around 50% of total healthcare spending and around 3.5% of GDP, the country's pharmaceutical spending rates were among the highest in the Middle East region. The central bank's recent inability to continue subsidizing all drug imports has caused multiple economic shocks to combine with underlying market weaknesses - including a high reliance on out-of-pocket spending and poor supply chain management - to create a major flashpoint for the pharmaceutical sector. If the government fails to swiftly implement measures for a phased rationalization and gradual lifting of subsidies, the wholesale removal of medicine subsidies would intensify a chaotic pharmaceutical market environment and would complicate an already deep crisis in healthcare provision.