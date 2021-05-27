Cancel
Ozzy Osbourne Remembered Zakk Wylde From a Polaroid Prior to His Audition

First impressions can be everything, but during a recent chat with Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR host Sara, Zakk Wylde revealed that it wasn't actually his playing that made his first impression on Ozzy Osbourne, it was a picture. As the story goes, Zakk Wylde's audition tape was passed along to Osbourne...

