A Versailles teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 17-year-old male from Versailles, was on Route T, south of Fairground Road at 10:38 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side and the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle off the right side. The drive then overcorrected again and sent the vehicle across and off the left side of the roadway again. The Jetta then became airborne and then struck the ground, then a utility pole.