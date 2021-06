KOLLAM: Sree Narayana Guru Open University registrar Dr. PN Dileep said the reports which claimed that the university was not recognized by the UGC were factually incorrect. It has already received the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Accordingly, it has been declared a recognized university in the country and its name has been included on the UGC website. — Under the existing law, an accredited university is required to obtain the approval of the Distance Education Bureau under the UGC to start courses on the distance education model. Applications for this are accepted twice a year from all the universities in the country. The syllabus and other details of the programs proposed to be started by the University should be submitted through the portal. Permission is granted after direct examination in accordance with the UGC Distance Education Study Regulation 2020.