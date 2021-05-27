Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Star Wars: The High Republic comic books expand with Jedi mystery Trial of Shadows

By George Marston
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel's line of Star Wars comics will expand again with a new adventure into the era of the High Republic with Star Wars: The High Republic: Trial of Shadows, a new limited series which follows two detectives as they hunt down a mystery that could threaten to shake the peace of the High Republic era.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavan Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Star Wars Comics#Marvel Comics#Comic Art#Adventure Books#The Republic Fair#Starwars Com#Mystery#Shadows#Graphic Novels#Tales#Darkness#Limited Series#Storytelling#October#Flashes#High Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Arts
Related
Comicsjedinews.com

Comic Review: The Weapon of a Jedi #1

The critically praised novel by New York Times bestselling writer Jason Fry is adapted to comics in this all-new adventure. The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire’s dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels stirrings of the Force. And this farm boy turned fighter pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10

Marvel Comics releases Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 this Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here…. PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE INVITATION”. DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS find themselves cornered by VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN! Can they pull off a daring escape–even if that means surrendering the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE? And what sets them on a collision course with one of the most deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS in the galaxy?
MoviesStarWars.com

Stellan Gios Battles the Nihil on the Special Edition of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm

Chancellor Lina Soh watches from above as the Jedi Stellan Gios prepares for, if not war, some kind of battle against the Nihil. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm arrives next month, and with it a limited edition and signed copy with exclusive cover art depicting this clash. As revealed today on This Week! In Star Wars, the alternate cover designed by illustrator Jama Jurabaev will grace the dust jacket of a special edition available only through Out of Print beginning June 29, 2021.
Comicsthe360mag.com

NEW STAR WARS COMIC SERIES

Yesterday, StarWars.com announced Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail Of Shadows, a brand-new Marvel Comics series coming in October! The new limited series will be the latest story set in the exciting High Republic era, the publishing-led Star Wars storytelling initiative that began earlier this year. Written by New York Times Bestselling author Daniel José Older with art by David Wachter, Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail Of Shadows will mark Marvel’s second venture into The High Republic, following the hit ongoing series, Star Wars: The High Republic.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development

During last year’s Disney Investor Day conference, Lucasfilm announced a raft of Star Wars television projects in the works for Disney+, including several spinoffs from The Mandalorian in Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, all of which would culminate in a “storytelling event”.
Moviesnerdist.com

Vern Has a Hyperspace Vision in This STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC Excerpt

Star Wars: The High Republic debuted in January 2021 and greatly expanded the Star Wars timeline. The events of this era take place a couple hundred years before The Phantom Menace. The initial wave of stories introduced new Jedi, new foes, and a galaxy that’s quite different from the one we know. Exploring the fresh setting has provided an exhilarating chance to dig into other philosophies and ideas in the galaxy. And storytelling in The High Republic is about to continue with new titles, including Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland.
Retailepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Reportedly Set for Multiple Seasons

The Book of Boba Fett is understandably one of the most highly anticipated shows this year. After all, the upcoming Star Wars series will focus on the beloved bounty hunter and his new companion Fennec Shand. But is it possible that the new show will be more than just a limited series? New evidence could confirm that the Mandalorian spin-off will be getting multiple seasons.
MoviesStarWars.com

Bell Zettifar is at War with His Emotions in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm – Exclusive Excerpt

Padawan Bell Zettifar has lost his master. Now he must face one of the greatest challenges of being a Jedi: remaining in control of his emotions. In StarWars.com’s exclusive new excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel by Cavan Scott, we find Bell still reeling from the disappearance of Loden Greatstorm.
MoviesThe Beat

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPBULIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS on the way

In October 2021, a new series arrives: Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows by Daniel José Older, David Wachter, and Giada Marchisio, with a cover by David López and a variant cover by Ario Anindito and Rachelle Rosenberg. The comic will feature a noir-style mystery that draws from many of the other High Republic story lines.
Comicsfanthatracks.com

The High Republic Show: New comic revealed and lightsabers from the Prime of the Jedi

In this installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show, we have the first details of a new High Republic comic from Marvel (along with more fun reveals)! Plus, Krystina goes inside the making of High Republic comics with Lucasfilm’s Rob Simpson, writer Cavan Scott, and artist Ario Anindito, we take a deep dive into lightsabers of the High Republic era, and more!
Video GamesDestructoid

My personal favorite Star Wars game and comic book series and Why

First, My favorite star wars game is and always be Star war Knights of the Old Republic. This game is amazing from the second you start, to the second it ends. The planets, the beginning planet felt so alive with sith troopers patrolling the streets, the gangs underground, and the many unforgettable characters you meet, from young characters like Mission Vao to experienced Jedi like Bastilla Shan and a republic war hero like Carth Onasi, and so many more. Though the decisions in the game marked as important due to the Light and Dark side choices changing facial colors if you choose to follow the dark side, I always chose the dark side solely because of the amazing dark side powers, let me mention that you can choose to purchase these powers for on a skill lineup but if you are full light side then when you use dark side powers it will cost like 90% of your force meter, so I prefer to play as a dark side with a red double-bladed lightsaber and all dark side powers. Though the ending scene can be drastically different if you choose light or dark. I will not spoil anything, I believe everyone should try this game it truly is amazing.
TV & VideosEmpire

Star Wars: Mandalorian Spin-Off Rangers Of The New Republic Put On Hold

Thanks to its bustling TV galaxy, there always seems to be a nugget of Star Wars news floating around. This latest comes buried in a report about a new job title for The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni, and appears certainly connected to Disney and Lucasfilm distancing themselves from the controversial Gina Carano: Rangers Of The New Republic is no longer in active development.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Star Wars "Rangers Of The New Republic" Gets Axed & Fans Wonder Why

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni gave the Star Wars franchise new life when they created The Mandalorian. The series gave a western feel to the Star Wars world, and made fans fall in love with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). Last year, Disney revealed that there would be several The Mandalorian spin-off shows coming, with one of them being Rangers of the New Republic. The show was allegedly going to star Gina Carano, who was infamously fired after making controversial comments on Twitter.