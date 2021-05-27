Cancel
Belleville, MI

Renovated Frosty Boy opens on Belleville’s Main Street

By Rosemary K. Otzman
bellevilleareaindependent.com
 14 days ago

A renovated Frosty Boy on Main Street in Belleville officially opened at 3 p.m., Monday, May 24, and not a second later, as customers got in line about 2:40 p.m. New owners Lisa and Ryan Taylor (State Farm Main Street) put out the welcome mat and finishing touches, including potted flowers, new picnic table umbrellas, and water bowls for the canines that frequent the downtown’s favorite ice cream store. A new rooftop sign is nearly completed and will be installed where the old one is now and a Frosty Boy 3D is being added. Frosty Boy was built in 1959 and had several owners, the longest owner being Michael Foley, who owned it for 32 years and recently sold it to the Taylors.

bellevilleareaindependent.com
