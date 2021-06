Whether you are about to plan a multi-day backpack mountain adventure or a few days away tucked into a cozy camping spot, ending each day in comfort is a must on any camper's list. Camping sleeping pads can make the difference between a rested, warm night's sleep or a toss and turn session on the ground. Knowing which camping pad is right for you depends on a variety of factors. You'll want to think about where and when you plan to camp and how often. Once that’s established, you'll want to consider the factors outlined below.