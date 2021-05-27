Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

The American Families Plan: Too many tax credits for children?

By Isabel V. Sawhill
Brookings Institution
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), which was signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021, provided relief to Americans and businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act included major reforms to three tax credits aimed at supporting families: the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC). The Administration now proposes either to extend those reforms or to make them permanent in the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan (AFP). While these reforms are commendable, they are complicated and may miss an opportunity to rethink what goals we are trying to accomplish with these tax credits, and how best to achieve them. First, three different tax credits leave it up to families to navigate a bewildering set of eligibility rules and benefits. Second, they come with a very high price tag that may not be fiscally sustainable over the longer run without major and politically fraught tax increases. Third, if we are going to spend this much money, we should think carefully about what it will do – not just to reduce child poverty in the short-run, but to expand opportunity and social mobility in the longer run.

www.brookings.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Tax Incentives#Tax Foundation#Americans#The Child Tax Credit#Cdctc#Eitc#Cbpp#American Families Plan#House#Afp#Biden Administration#Columbia University#Harvard#Arpa#Complicated Tax Credits#Low Income Families#Child Care Subsidies#Tax Policy Center#Lower Income Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
IRS
Related
Family Relationshipsnny360.com

The Heritage Foundation: The unintended consequences of the American Families Plan

Between our two families, we are raising 11 children. Under the American Families Plan, we could start collecting up to $33,600 per year in child payments. Had this plan been in place when we became mothers, we could have pocketed up to $630,000 in total child payments, cashed in on 60 years of subsidized child care and universal pre-K, and would have enjoyed at least five years of paid family and medical leave. And we’d be eyeing up to 22 years of “free” community college for our kids.
Family RelationshipsThe Spokesman-Review

Carla Fried: Plan ahead for monthly federal payments to families with children

Families with minors are in line to see a major boost in their checking accounts starting in July. The federal government starts sending monthly checks of $250 to $300 per child to single parents with income below $75,000 and married couples filing a joint tax return with income below $150,000. At higher income levels, benefits are reduced and eventually phase out.
Income TaxPosted by
@LockerRoom

Why Not an Earned Income Tax Credit?

A state EITC would inherit the costs of the federal program without adding to the benefits, making it of questionable value. Legislators would get more bang for the buck by increasing the child tax deduction or expanding the zero-tax bracket. Here’s why. Despite bipartisan support for a federal earned income...
Relationshipshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Treasury and IRS Announce Families of 88% of Children in the U.S. to Automatically Receive Monthly Payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88 percent of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.
Income Taxslenterprise.com

Families to begin receiving COVID child tax credit payments July 15

The families of nearly 88 percent of all children in the U.S. are set to begin receiving monthly payments as part of the recently enacted $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the U.S. Treasury Department said last week. The payments will begin on July 15. The coronavirus package expanded the child...
Family RelationshipsMartinsville Bulletin

Biden's families' plan is too expensive in many ways

President Biden’s American Families Plan is far and away too massive; too costly. Apart from exacerbating the nation’s already humongous debt, its generous benefits will stall the pace and depth of our economic recovery. Though the president declared that the massive amount of money AFP will cost (money that we...
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

The many question marks around tax planning

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the legislation it spawned, has upended tax planning in a major way. Both legislation already on the books and legislative proposals that may lie ahead from the Biden administration as well as individual lawmakers will all impact tax planners. “We don’t know if the actual legislation...
Income TaxPosted by
DFW Community News

Self-employed can claim sick and family leave tax credit

A new form is available for self-employed individuals to claim sick and family leave tax credits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The FFCRA, passed in March 2020, allows eligible self-employed individuals who, due to COVID-19, are unable to work or telework for reasons relating to their own health or to care for a family member to claim refundable tax credits to offset their federal income tax.
Income TaxNBC San Diego

Parents Should Start Planning Now for July 15 Start of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

Parents anxiously awaiting the July 15 start of the monthly child tax credit payments should start planning how they'll use the extra money now. The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child age 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.
Income Taxhamlethub.com

How the American Rescue Plan affects 2021 taxes, part 1

This is the first of two tax tips providing an overview of how the American Rescue Plan may affect some individual's 2021 taxes. Child and dependent care credit increased for 2021 only. The new law increases the amount of the credit and the percentage of employment-related expenses for qualifying care...
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit calculator: How much money will your family get in 2021?

March's American Rescue Plan stimulus bill opened up child tax credit payments through 2021 and into 2022. We know the first payment will arrive July 15, but figuring out how much you'll get if you and your children qualify takes more work. CNET's child tax credit calculator, below, can do the heavy lifting for you and give you an estimate of how much you can expect to receive each month and overall.
Income TaxTax Foundation

Biden Proposals Would Significantly Expand Benefits Administered Through the Tax Code

President Biden’s newly released budget and the Treasury Department’s “Green Book” of revenue proposals outlines a vision of more spending administered through the tax code. The proposals have revived the debate over the proper role of spending in the tax code, and relies on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to further expand beyond its revenue collection mission to administer a variety of social benefits.