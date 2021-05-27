Tennis-Men’s ‘Big Three’ in same half of French Open draw

Since February, when Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open, no player on the women’s tour has been better than Ash Barty. She is a year and a half older than Osaka but still seems like a new face in the singles game—she spent her earliest pro years mostly concentrating on doubles and did not play at all last year, after COVID emerged. But she had finished 2019 as the No. 1 player in the world, and the suspension of the tour meant that she held on to that ranking for 2020. In the past few months, she’s made her way from North American courts to European clay, from enforced isolation in hotel rooms to tennis in near-empty arenas—all far from her Australian home, where she is not planning to return until the fall. (If she had gone back this spring, she may have had to quarantine for weeks and forgo events.) She’s continued to win with her all-court game, her variations of pace and spin, and her thinky way of constructing points. Heading into the French Open, which begins this weekend, and which she won two years ago, she’s looked entirely deserving of her top ranking. She’s been something.