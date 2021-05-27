Cancel
Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 billion in NYSE debut

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 11 days ago

(Reuters) – FIGS Inc was valued at $4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s shares opened at $28.30, up 28.6%...

Marketstheblockcrypto.com

One of NYSE's largest market-makers is joining a Solana-based data project

GTS — best-known for facilitating large initial public offerings on NYSE — joined Pyth Network, a data project led by high-speed trading firm Jump Trading. Announced by Jump in April, Pyth is essentially a platform that aggregates Wall Street's market data on the Solana blockchain. Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is also involved with the project.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo-backed SPAC files for $400 million U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm backed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc, is looking to raise $400 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) plans to sell 40 million units, composed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Mark Cuban-Backed Banking App Dave Going Public Via $4 Billion SPAC

Banking app Dave announced Monday that the company will make its market debut through a SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III. The company has attracted institutional investors including Tiger Global who now value the fintech start-up at $4 billion, more than triple its last reported private valuation. It...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barbara Oil Co. Purchases Shares of 1,325 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 155,981 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $466,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Convey Health Solutions Announces Proposed 13.3M Share IPO Between $14-$16/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, with 11,666,667 shares to be offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares to be offered by a selling stockholder pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CNVY."
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Fitted Medical Scrubs-Makers Figs, Jaanuu Raise Profile, Funds

Silicon Beach is bringing a high-end fashion look to the world of baggy medical clothing. Santa Monica-based online retailer Figs Inc., which makes stylish scrubs for medical professionals, went public on May 27. And now privately held Jaanuu Inc., an El Segundo-based scrubs manufacturer that also specializes in direct-to-consumer digital...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cfra Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$45.00

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEED. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Software maker Altium rejects $3.9 billion takeover bid from Autodesk

Australian-listed software maker Altium (ALU.AX) rejected a $3.9 billion takeover bid from U.S. peer Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) on Monday as too low, but kept the door open for a higher offer as its shares leapt to near six-month highs. Autodesk, which makes architecture designing software AutoCAD, offered Altium A$38.50 for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,577,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.89% of H&R Block worth $470,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Blackstone to take QTS Realty Trust private in $10 billion deal

(Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it would take data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc private in an all-cash deal worth about $10 billion. Blackstone Funds, the buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate income trust and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles, will pay $78 per share, which represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing price on Friday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNS) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The Company was formed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,951 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.27% of Thomson Reuters worth $117,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/07: (LMNL) (USCR) (QTS) Higher; (MOSY) (MGI) Lower (more...)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) 47% HIGHER; announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ryplazim for the treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia) through its subsidiary, Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc., holder of the biological license application ("BLA") for RyplazimÂ®. With this approval, RyplazimÂ® becomes the first FDA-approved therapy for this rare genetic disorder.