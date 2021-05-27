Olive Oil Tourism Returns to the Colosseum as Italy Reopens

Authentic tourism helps small businesses in Italy grow. Allegory PR Services is a boutique PR and Marketing agency based in Miami South Florida. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STAATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Shortly after the Italian Prime Minister announced a plan to reopen Italy to foreign travelers, South Florida-based travel news site, Live in Italy Magazine reached an all-time high in website traffic. Over 23,000 page impressions in the past week indicates the pent-up demand for travel to il Bel Paese. However, as the tourism industry door swings open, plans for how to continue travel without jeopardizing businesses and the environment will need to be considered. Live in Italy Magazine aims to connect travelers or people wishing to live in Italy with locals so they can discover the real Italy. Plus, offer a personalized marketing strategy accessible to all sizes of businesses.