Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Olive Oil Tourism Returns to the Colosseum as Italy Reopens

oliveoiltimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colosseum Archeological Park in Rome has announced the opening of its new Barberini Vineyards. Beginning on May 28, visitors will be able to walk through the vines just as ancient Romans did 1,000 years before. The restoration of the wine-growing tradition on the Palatine Hill, right by the Colosseum, adds...

www.oliveoiltimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Trees#Olives#Italy#Ancient Rome#Olive Farmers#Olive Oil Times#Italians#Coldiretti#Ce#The European Union#Barberini Vineyards#Olive Oil Classes#Olive Tastings#Tourists#Ancient Romans#Roman Society#Palatine Hill#Grapes#Archeologists#Historical Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Lifestylewcn247.com

To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships

MADRID (AP) — Spain is jumpstarting its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops on Monday. Non-vaccinated travelers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests. Spain is still banning non-essential travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa, where virus variants have been been a major source of concern. Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Spain reopens to vaccinated tourists

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) -- Spain jump-started its summer tourism season on Monday by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European tourists who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports cruise ships. The move opened borders for the first tourists...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

flydubai Announces A Return To Italy With Naples-Dubai Link

UAE government-owned budget airline flydubai announced in a statement on Wednesday the resumption of flights from Dubai to Naples, Italy. Flights between flydubai’s home airport of Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Naples International Airport (NAP) will commence on July 1 after establishing a UAE to Italy quarantine-free travel corridor. The...
AdvocacyPosted by
WRAL News

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

VENICE, Italy — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.
IndustryHampshire Review

Navigating the varied world of olive oils

If you’ve been in the olive oil section of the grocery store lately, you’ve likely been confronted with a lot of choices — possibly even a wall of olive oils, with different symbols on the bottles and a whole lot of brands to choose from. For most of us, the...
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

Italy: Bars and restaurants reopen for indoor service

On Tuesday, Italy took another step toward normalcy, allowing pubs and restaurants to serve customers inside rather than solely at tables outdoors, as the country's COVID-19 regulations continue to be eased. According to the health ministry, there have been 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 across Italy in the previous 24...
Industryoliveoiltimes.com

Italy Overtook Spain as Largest Olive Oil Supplier to U.S., Data Shows

Olive oil consumption and imports to the United States continue to grow, making the country one of the world’s most lucrative markets for olive oil sellers. Estimates for the 2020/21 crop year show both figures falling slightly compared to the record highs set in 2019/20, but continuing to confirm the upward trend of the previous three decades.
LifestylePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Rethinking How We Travel: Live in Italy Magazine Focuses on Authentic Tourism and Expat Experiences

Authentic tourism helps small businesses in Italy grow. Allegory PR Services is a boutique PR and Marketing agency based in Miami South Florida. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STAATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Shortly after the Italian Prime Minister announced a plan to reopen Italy to foreign travelers, South Florida-based travel news site, Live in Italy Magazine reached an all-time high in website traffic. Over 23,000 page impressions in the past week indicates the pent-up demand for travel to il Bel Paese. However, as the tourism industry door swings open, plans for how to continue travel without jeopardizing businesses and the environment will need to be considered. Live in Italy Magazine aims to connect travelers or people wishing to live in Italy with locals so they can discover the real Italy. Plus, offer a personalized marketing strategy accessible to all sizes of businesses.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Bali Expects To Reopen For Tourism In July

As the world begins rolling out vaccines, countries are slowly opening their borders. One destination travelers could be returning to is Bali, which plans to reopen for tourism from as soon as next month. Let’s find out more about this possible reopening. Reopening. After over a year without international tourists,...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Ireland prepares for reopening of tourism sector

Tourism Ireland has welcomed a decision by the Irish government and Northern Ireland executive about the re-opening of travel to the island of Ireland. Ireland has adopted the European Union Covid-19 digital certificate, which will enable more seamless travel among member states. The tourism body said this was good news...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

St Barth Is Reopening for Tourism This Week

The Caribbean’s most glamorous destination is reopening this week, Caribbean Journal has learned. The French Caribbean island of St Barth will officially reopen its borders for tourism on June 9 to all fully vaccinated travelers from the United States, Europe and most other countries in North and Central America, the island’s tourism board confirmed.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Best summer ever! Little Italy’s Feast of the Assumption returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Feast of the Assumption — a beloved Cleveland tradition more than a century old — will return this August. The Feast will return to Little Italy with COVID-19 protocols in place, a media release from the city of Cleveland said. City and parish leaders shared...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Tourism Returns to Portugal, Check Out the PGAL ETF

Countries like Portugal were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, but as tourism starts to return, look for the Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) to rebound. Portugal recently re-opened its border to non-essential travel, paving the way for more tourism. This is giving the country hope as it re-adjusts its economic growth forecast higher.
EnvironmentRecycling Today

BIR Convention: Export critical for European scrap paper

Export of recovered paper grades, collection programs and freight-related issues were major concerns discussed during the Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling’s (BIR) Paper Division meeting, which took place online June 2 during the BIR World Recycling Convention. The session included several panelists from the paper recycling space, including BIR Paper...