COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Drake University sophomores Isaac Basten and Adam Fogg advanced to the 2021 NCAA National Championships in the 1500 meters after finishing second and fifth Saturday in their heats in 3:40.09 and 3:40.61, respectively, at the NCAA West Region Preliminary Round. Basten finished ninth overall and Fogg was 12th. The duo punched their tickets to Eugene, Ore. June 6-9 a day later than originally hoped after Friday's session in College Station was postponed due to inclement weather in the area.