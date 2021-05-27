Groundbreaking: 400-Acre Industrial & Logistics Park Near DIA

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Krusinski Construction Co. has completed Chariot Logistics Center in Melrose Park, a western suburb of Chicago. The developer was Ridgeline Property Group. The three-building, 623,000-square-foot project is situated on the site of the former Maywood Park Racetrack, a horse racing venue that closed in 2015. All three buildings were leased to an e-commerce tenant prior to completion. Building 1 totals 236,000 square feet, Building 2 spans 252,000 square feet and Building 3 totals 135,000 square feet. Each building has a clear height of 32 feet. Demolition and site work took approximately six months. Krusinski also built new infrastructure elements, including roads, detention ponds, water mains, stormwater systems and utility lines. The project team included Harris Architects, Progressive AE and Kimley Horn.