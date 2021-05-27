Cancel
Groundbreaking: 400-Acre Industrial & Logistics Park Near DIA

By milehighcre
milehighcre.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShovels struck dirt yesterday at HighPoint Elevated, the 400-acre industrial and logistics park being developed by Hyde Development and Mortenson, located at the interchange of E-470 and East 64th Avenue near DIA. Building 1, a 541,840-square-foot speculative building broke ground and is slated to deliver in the second quarter of 2022.

#Logistics#Foreign Trade#Suburbs#Parking Spaces#Industrial Development#Industrial Design#Project Development#Land Development#Highpoint Elevated#Hyde Development#Esfr#Industrial Space#Dia#Retail Development#Outdoor Storage#Outdoor Seating Areas#Square Feet#Cbre Research#East 64th Avenue#Denali Street
