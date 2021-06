An airline is considering offering travel perks to vaccinated passengers.Australian flag carrier Qantas is mulling the move to encourage vaccination uptake in the country, reports Reuters.The airline said points, vouchers or credits could be included in the incentivising scheme.“As a large company that relies on travel to put our people and planes back to work, we're obviously motivated to help with the national vaccine effort,” said Qantas chief customer officer Stephanie Tully.“We're still thinking through how this would work, but the incentive could be Qantas points, Qantas or Jetstar flight vouchers, or status credits for frequent flyers.”Australia’s borders have been...