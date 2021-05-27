Cancel
Classic ‘Karate Kid’ Villain Terry Silver Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 11 days ago

Another blast from the past is joining Cobra Kai as Netflix announced Thursday that Terry Silver will be part of the upcoming fourth season. Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role as Silver, the main antagonist from The Karate Kid Part III. In the movie, Silver is introduced as a close friend of evil sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) from his military days, now a corrupt and wealthy man known for dumping toxic waste. Also a karate expert, he tricks Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) into training with him in an attempt to sabotage the young karate prodigy and redeem Cobra Kai in the eyes of the public.

www.suncommercial.com
