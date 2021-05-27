Colorado Becomes 1st State To Ban Legacy College Admissions

Although 2021 began with much uncertainty, we are happy to report that the spring semester has paved the way for brighter days ahead. Last weekend, the CSUSM team came together to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates from both the Class of 2020 (whose commencement was postponed due to the pandemic) and the Class of 2021, who persevered through an unprecedented time of change and remote learning.As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome staff, faculty and students back to campus this fall. You may continue to track updates on our return-to-campus planning by visiting our CSUSM as One webpage.