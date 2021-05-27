Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Becomes 1st State To Ban Legacy College Admissions

delawarepublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone applies to college, there's often a box or a section on the application that asks about any relatives who attended the university — perhaps a parent or a cousin. This is called "legacy," and for decades it's given U.S. college applicants a leg up in admissions. But no longer in Colorado's public colleges.

www.delawarepublic.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Private Colleges#Colorado College#State Colleges#College Students#State Schools#Democratic#Inside Higher Ed#Uc#Legacy Admissions#U S College Applicants#Admissions Directors#U S Colleges#Public Colleges#Degree Programs#Low Income Students#Higher Education#White Students#Public Institutions#California System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado Statebcdemocratonline.com

Colorado removes SAT, ACT score requirement, prohibits legacy admissions at universities

Colorado's public universities are no longer required to have applicants submit standardized test scores, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday. Schools are still allowed to require a test score for admission, but with the new law they no longer are required to collect them. In previous application years, students could submit either ACT or SAT scores to most public Colorado colleges or universities. This requirement was waived by the state for applicants applying last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the ability to test.
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Ricketts approves priority college admission for service members

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts approved a bill that allows certain military members to get priority college admission. LB669, by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, requires Nebraska's public colleges and universities to accept military and veteran students who apply to enroll as undergraduates if they otherwise meet admission requirements. A...
Collegesthecricket.com

Juniors Begin College Search in New College Admissions Landscape

For many high school juniors who plan to attend college, spring signifies the beginning of a complex process: college admissions. As buds appear on the trees and the air gets warmer, juniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School are taking the first steps toward higher education, mapping out their college lists and asking their high school teachers to write them recommendation letters for their applications.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Will ending tests really end racism in college admissions?

The Supreme Court will decide early next month whether to take a new case on the use of race in college admissions. For decades, the court has fractured on the issue and left an unintelligible morass. A challenge brought by Asian students at Harvard could bring clarity, including a possible rejection of the use of race as an admissions criterion.
CollegesNorfolk Daily News

Northeast among colleges selected for prestigious program

Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges from across the country selected to participate in a program that is designed to better align student goals for career and continuing education opportunities. Following a competitive application and interview process, the Teacher’s College at Columbia University selected teams representing 25 colleges...
CollegesNewsday

Let's fire all the college admissions officers

After yet another spring in which millions of American kids endured the anxiety of discovering whether their chosen colleges had accepted them, pundits are yet again lamenting the absurdity and social ills of the process. Why should a cabal of admissions officers hold so much sway over high-school students' self-esteem and access to the elite?
Florida StateKTVZ

Florida becomes 8th state to enact anti-trans sports ban this year

Florida became the eighth state this year to ban transgender girls and women in public secondary schools and colleges from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams after its Republican governor signed the restrictive measure into law on Tuesday. The action by Gov. Ron DeSantis comes during a record-breaking year...
California Statethevistapress.com

Cal State Community Newsletter

Although 2021 began with much uncertainty, we are happy to report that the spring semester has paved the way for brighter days ahead. Last weekend, the CSUSM team came together to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates from both the Class of 2020 (whose commencement was postponed due to the pandemic) and the Class of 2021, who persevered through an unprecedented time of change and remote learning.As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome staff, faculty and students back to campus this fall. You may continue to track updates on our return-to-campus planning by visiting our CSUSM as One webpage.
Collegesthedp.com

Andy Yoon | College admissions needs a standardized testing requirement

In June 2020, Penn joined countless universities nationwide in a decision to make standardized testing optional for the Class of 2025. Considering that the pandemic placed financial strain on numerous households, gave rise to unforeseen health-related issues, and prevented students from accessing testing centers, universities in the United States were correct in waiving this requirement. However, a number of universities — including Penn — have extended this test-optional policy for next year’s admission cycle, and others have taken this opportunity to make the SAT and ACT permanently optional. This might actually hurt students rather than help: once COVID-19 is behind us, Penn should revert to its previous mandatory testing requirement. Standardized testing should remain an integral part of the way universities evaluate applicants.
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Ross: How Harvard can solve college admissions

There’s a good chance the Supreme Court will take up a discrimination case against Harvard University and decide once and for all if race can be used to choose among qualified applicants. Harvard currently has what’s called “race-conscious” admissions. There is no strict racial quota, but in the event of...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

State legislation could limit nonresident enrollment at 3 UC campuses

State legislators unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would increase the number of California residents admitted to three UC campuses by limiting out-of-state and international enrollment. Over a three-year period, the plan aims to cap nonresident enrollment at 18% at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego, according to Robert Gammon,...
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

DSU offers in-state tuition rates to 20 states and Canadian provinces

The State Board of Higher Education reviewed its strategic planning process during its annual meeting this week, making post-pandemic adjustments to the plan and how the North Dakota University System would move forward. Chair Nick Hacker, Chancellor Mark Hagerott and Vice Chancellor of Strategy and Strategic Engagement Jerry Rostad updated...
Colorado Stateperuzi.xyz

1st winner of Colorado vaccine lottery announced

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced that Sally Sliger of Mead was the first $1 million winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash COVID-19 vaccine drawing. “The odds of me and my family being given $1 million overnight seemed impossibly small,” Sliger said at a news conference Friday at the Governor’s Residence. “Even with this winning, I’m still having a hard time believing our luck of the draw.”
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Texas Becomes Last State to Drop Law Firm Trade Name Ban (1)

Texas became the last state to abolish a prohibition on law firm trade names, cementing the nationwide trend toward relaxing lawyer ad rules. The Texas standard adopted last week mirrors American Bar Association Model Rule 7.1, which allows trade names that aren’t “false or misleading,” a simplification and modernization applauded by legal ethics experts.