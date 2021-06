Now that the planting season is winding down, more analysts are starting to release their own yield estimates. The USDA is using a trend yield of 179.5 bushels per acre in its balance sheets, but most private analysts believe this is too high. Drier than normal conditions are already thought to have trimmed yield potential, even though the crop is just emerging. Elevated plantings that will likely include less desirable acres will also drag the U.S. yield per acre lower. Analysts are more comfortable with the USDA soybean yield estimate of 50.8 bushels per acre as that crop is more influenced by late-season weather.