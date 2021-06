Francis Ngannou is one of the best fighters in the entire UFC and he is currently the heavyweight champion. He is set to fight Derrick Lewis in a few months from now where he will get to defend his title for the very first time. Of course, most fans wanted to see Ngannou go up against Jon Jones, however, a contract dispute with Dana White prevented that from happening. Since then, many have been speaking honestly about White's practices when it comes to paying his fighters, and it's clear that many want a change.