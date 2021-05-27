The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 141: the best narrators in games special
I was going to write this as a whole bit where it was like a narrator describing you reading this post and then listening to the podcast, but I respect you too much to lie to you: it is after lunch on a Thursday and I had a very big sandwich. There is simply no way I could be expected to write that bit. But anyway, this week's episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is all about our favourite narrators!www.rockpapershotgun.com