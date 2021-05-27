The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 141: the best narrators in games special

This Thursday is the much anticipated Friends Reunion Show on HBO Max so we had to talk about our favorite episodes today. Now, Fish isn't a big fan of the show, but Steve and Christine are so they talked all about their favorite episodes. We also looked at the top rated episodes on IMDB and relived some of the memories. Also on the show, we helped a member of the Click of Six with some trouble with her boyfriend, we celebrated National Wine Day, and Christine talked a little bit about how she tortures spiders for her Christine-ology. All of that and much more on today's show!